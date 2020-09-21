Molecular Templates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEM) has a beta value of 2.23 and has seen 1,643,132 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $615.01 Million, closed the last trade at $12.32 per share which meant it lost -$0.48 on the day or -3.75% during that session. The MTEM stock price is -55.19% off its 52-week high price of $19.12 and 50% above the 52-week low of $6.16. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 653.74 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 439.04 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Molecular Templates, Inc. (MTEM) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.5. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 8 have rated it as a Hold, with 8 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.55.

Molecular Templates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEM) trade information

Despite being -3.75% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Wednesday, Sep 16 when the MTEM stock price touched $14.45- or saw a rise of 14.72%. Year-to-date, Molecular Templates, Inc. shares have moved -11.91%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 2.67%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Molecular Templates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEM) have changed 2.75%. Short interest in the company has seen 927.33 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.11.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $21.33, which means that the shares’ value could jump 73.13% from current levels. The projected low price target is $20 while the price target rests at a high of $25. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +102.92% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 62.34% from current levels.

Molecular Templates, Inc. (MTEM) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Molecular Templates, Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -5.45% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 74.6%, compared to 16.2% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 46.6% and -29.3% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be +8.7%.

6 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $5.8 Million for the current quarter. 6 have an estimated revenue figure of $7.35 Million for the next quarter concluding in December 01, 2020. Year-ago sales stood $3.62 Million and $6.2 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 60.3% for the current quarter and 18.6% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +14.1% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -79.6%.

Molecular Templates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEM)’s Major holders

Insiders own 13.76% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 79.49% with a share float percentage of 92.18%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Molecular Templates, Inc. having a total of 127 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Bellevue Group AG with over 3.48 Million shares worth more than $47.95 Million. As of June 29, 2020, Bellevue Group AG held 6.97% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 2.68 Million shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $36.93 Million and represent 5.37% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. As of June 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 1.75% shares in the company for having 873805 shares of worth $12.05 Million while later fund manager owns 496.47 Thousand shares of worth $6.85 Million as of June 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 0.99% of company’s outstanding stock.