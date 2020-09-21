Legend Biotech Corporation (NASDAQ:LEGN) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 1,438,244 shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $3.38 Billion, closed the recent trade at $26.19 per share which meant it lost -$5.81 on the day or -18.16% during that session. The LEGN stock price is -65.1% off its 52-week high price of $43.24 and 5.92% above the 52-week low of $24.64. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 152.17 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 186.26 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Legend Biotech Corporation (LEGN) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.7. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 3 have rated it as a Hold, with 3 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.29.

Legend Biotech Corporation (NASDAQ:LEGN) trade information

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $50.67, which means that the shares’ value could jump 93.47% from current levels. The projected low price target is $47 while the price target rests at a high of $55. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +110% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 79.46% from current levels.

Legend Biotech Corporation (LEGN) estimates and forecasts

Over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 0%.

Legend Biotech Corporation (NASDAQ:LEGN)’s Major holders

The other major institutional holder is Hudson Bay Capital Management LP, with the holding of over 3.06 Million shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $130.08 Million and represent 16.59% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Smallcap World Fund and Emerging Markets Growth Fund. As of June 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 5.52% shares in the company for having 1017388 shares of worth $43.3 Million while later fund manager owns 936.78 Thousand shares of worth $39.87 Million as of June 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 5.08% of company’s outstanding stock.