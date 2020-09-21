Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMTX) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 2,735,038 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.98 Billion, closed the last trade at $45.29 per share which meant it gained $1.41 on the day or 3.21% during that session. The FMTX stock price is -10.4% off its 52-week high price of $50 and 30.56% above the 52-week low of $31.45. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 609.51 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 198.9 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (FMTX) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.5. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 4 have rated it as a Hold, with 4 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.68.

Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMTX) trade information

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $56.25, which means that the shares’ value could jump 24.2% from current levels. The projected low price target is $53 while the price target rests at a high of $64. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +41.31% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 17.02% from current levels.

Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (FMTX) estimates and forecasts

Over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 0%.

Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMTX)’s Major holders

The other major institutional holder is Cormorant Asset Management, LP, with the holding of over 3.38 Million shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $157.11 Million and represent 8.22% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Janus Henderson Global Life Sciences Fund and BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II. As of June 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 1.38% shares in the company for having 566342 shares of worth $26.33 Million while later fund manager owns 543.03 Thousand shares of worth $25.25 Million as of June 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 1.32% of company’s outstanding stock.