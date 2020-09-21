BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) has a beta value of 1.51 and has seen 1,982,822 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $870.76 Million, closed the last trade at $27.21 per share which meant it gained $1.78 on the day or 7% during that session. The BLFS stock price is -3.93% off its 52-week high price of $28.28 and 72.91% above the 52-week low of $7.37. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 645.33 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 370.17 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that BioLife Solutions, Inc. (BLFS) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.9. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 8 have rated it as a Hold, with 7 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.01.

BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) trade information

Sporting 7% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Wednesday, Sep 16 when the BLFS stock price touched $28.28- or saw a rise of 3.78%. Year-to-date, BioLife Solutions, Inc. shares have moved 68.17%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 14.47%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) have changed 40.26%. Short interest in the company has seen 1.26 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $26.31, which means that the shares’ value could jump -3.31% from current levels. The projected low price target is $21 while the price target rests at a high of $33. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +21.28% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -22.82% from current levels.

BioLife Solutions, Inc. (BLFS) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that BioLife Solutions, Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +198.36% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -209.52%, compared to 4.9% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -102.7% and -100% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be +67.6%.

7 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $10.95 Million for the current quarter. 7 have an estimated revenue figure of $12.86 Million for the next quarter concluding in December 01, 2020. Year-ago sales stood $6.6 Million and $8.29 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 65.8% for the current quarter and 55% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +22.7% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +94.5% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 10%.