OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OGI) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 2,505,556 shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $228.8 Million, closed the recent trade at $1.2 per share which meant it gained $0.06 on the day or 5.27% during that session. The OGI stock price is -262.5% off its 52-week high price of $4.35 and 13.33% above the 52-week low of $1.04. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.23 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 3.24 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (OGI) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 0. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 8 out of 16 have rated it as a Hold, with 8 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight.

OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OGI) trade information

Sporting 5.27% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Wednesday, Sep 16 when the OGI stock price touched $1.19 or saw a rise of 3.36%. Year-to-date, OrganiGram Holdings Inc. shares have moved -53.06%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 7.48%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OGI) have changed -10.85%. Short interest in the company has seen 15.03 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 4.64.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $2.4, which means that the shares’ value could jump 100% from current levels. The projected low price target is $1.3 while the price target rests at a high of $4.06. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +238.33% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 8.33% from current levels.

OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (OGI) estimates and forecasts

Over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 0%.