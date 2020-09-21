General Moly, Inc. (NYSE:GMO) has a beta value of 0.26 and has seen 1,434,425 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $19.88 Million, closed the last trade at $0.13 per share which meant it lost $0 on the day or 0.7% during that session. The GMO stock price is -184.62% off its 52-week high price of $0.37 and 23.08% above the 52-week low of $0.1. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.84 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.78 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that General Moly, Inc. (GMO) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 0. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.

General Moly, Inc. (NYSE:GMO) trade information

Sporting 0.7% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Wednesday, Sep 16 when the GMO stock price touched $0.135 or saw a rise of 3.7%. Year-to-date, General Moly, Inc. shares have moved -42.81%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 4.59%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of General Moly, Inc. (NYSE:GMO) have changed -45.79%. Short interest in the company has seen 321.88 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 180.83.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $0.75, which means that the shares’ value could jump 476.92% from current levels. The projected low price target is $0.75 while the price target rests at a high of $0.75. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +476.92% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 476.92% from current levels.

General Moly, Inc. (GMO) estimates and forecasts

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +13.8% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +31.6%.

General Moly, Inc. (NYSE:GMO)’s Major holders

Insiders own 44.93% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 4.44% with a share float percentage of 8.06%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with General Moly, Inc. having a total of 37 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 2.42 Million shares worth more than $487.13 Thousand. As of June 29, 2020, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 1.59% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 1.59 Million shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $319.35 Thousand and represent 1.04% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. As of June 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 1.07% shares in the company for having 1633202 shares of worth $328.11 Thousand while later fund manager owns 684.88 Thousand shares of worth $137.59 Thousand as of June 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 0.45% of company’s outstanding stock.