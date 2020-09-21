Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE:ACB) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 2,344,975 shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $742.23 Million, closed the recent trade at $6.25 per share which meant it lost -$0.28 on the day or -4.29% during that session. The ACB stock price is -906.08% off its 52-week high price of $62.88 and 15.2% above the 52-week low of $5.3. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 4.43 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 3.46 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 0. 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 14 out of 19 have rated it as a Hold, with 3 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight.

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE:ACB) trade information

Despite being -4.29% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, Sep 15 when the ACB stock price touched $7.37-1 or saw a rise of 14.86%. Year-to-date, Aurora Cannabis Inc. shares have moved -75.79%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -12.6%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE:ACB) have changed -33.32%. Short interest in the company has seen 19.71 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 5.7.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $11.31, which means that the shares’ value could jump 80.96% from current levels. The projected low price target is $5.29 while the price target rests at a high of $18. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +188% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -15.36% from current levels.

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB) estimates and forecasts

Over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 0%.