New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT) has a beta value of 1.76 and has seen 1,780,377 shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.02 Billion, closed the recent trade at $2.63 per share which meant it lost -$0.06 on the day or -2.04% during that session. The NYMT stock price is -146.01% off its 52-week high price of $6.47 and 62.74% above the 52-week low of $0.98. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 4.35 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 3.93 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYMT) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.6. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 6 out of 8 have rated it as a Hold, with 2 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.07.

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT) trade information

Despite being -2.04% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Wednesday, Sep 16 when the NYMT stock price touched $2.82-5 or saw a rise of 5.4%. Year-to-date, New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. shares have moved -57.18%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 3%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT) have changed 3.4%. Short interest in the company has seen 10.69 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.72.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $3.08, which means that the shares’ value could jump 17.11% from current levels. The projected low price target is $2.5 while the price target rests at a high of $3.5. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +33.08% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -4.94% from current levels.

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYMT) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +23.96% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -250%, compared to -18.4% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -53.3% and -65% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be +16.8%.

6 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $34.19 Million for the current quarter. 6 have an estimated revenue figure of $36.06 Million for the next quarter concluding in December 01, 2020. Year-ago sales stood $38.25 Million and $44Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by -10.6% for the current quarter and -18% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -15.5% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +5.4% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 6.59%.

NYMT Dividends

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between July 31 and August 05 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.3 at a share yield of 10.83%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months, with a 5 Year Average Dividend Yield of 16.34%.