Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) has a beta value of 1.6 and has seen 4,042,115 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $4.41 Billion, closed the last trade at $43.1 per share which meant it lost -$2.65 on the day or -5.79% during that session. The ARWR stock price is -71.04% off its 52-week high price of $73.72 and 54.73% above the 52-week low of $19.51. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 5.18 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.45 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ARWR) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. 2 out of 10 have rated it as a Hold, with 7 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.13.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) trade information

Despite being -5.79% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Wednesday, Sep 16 when the ARWR stock price touched $53.12- or saw a rise of 18.86%. Year-to-date, Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. shares have moved -32.05%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 29.78%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) have changed -3.23%. Short interest in the company has seen 9.42 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 6.5.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $65.1, which means that the shares’ value could jump 51.04% from current levels. The projected low price target is $31 while the price target rests at a high of $90. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +108.82% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -28.07% from current levels.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ARWR) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +55.09% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -168.12%, compared to 16.2% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -218.2% and -800% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -39.8%.

10 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $21.33 Million for the current quarter. 6 have an estimated revenue figure of $16.37 Million for the next quarter concluding in December 01, 2020. Year-ago sales stood $43.29 Million and $29.5 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by -50.7% for the current quarter and -44.5% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +20.6% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +205.9% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 7.33%.