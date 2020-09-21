Trean Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TIG) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 1,704,104 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $620.69 Million, closed the last trade at $12.15 per share which meant it lost -$0.13 on the day or -1.06% during that session. The TIG stock price is -47.33% off its 52-week high price of $17.9 and 3.87% above the 52-week low of $11.68. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 406.29 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 359.04 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Trean Insurance Group, Inc. (TIG) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 4 have rated it as a Hold, with 3 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.15.

Trean Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TIG) trade information

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $20, which means that the shares’ value could jump 64.61% from current levels. The projected low price target is $19 while the price target rests at a high of $21. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +72.84% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 56.38% from current levels.

Trean Insurance Group, Inc. (TIG) estimates and forecasts

Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +60.3%.

Trean Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TIG)’s Major holders

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are AB Cap Fd.-AB Small Cap Growth Port and Voya Variable Products-Voya Small Company Portfolio. As of July 30, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 1.84% shares in the company for having 940825 shares of worth $14.68 Million while later fund manager owns 135.38 Thousand shares of worth $2.11 Million as of July 30, 2020, which makes it owner of about 0.26% of company’s outstanding stock.