Surface Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SURF) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 1,978,854 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $314.67 Million, closed the last trade at $7.23 per share which meant it gained $0.25 on the day or 3.58% during that session. The SURF stock price is -7.19% off its 52-week high price of $7.75 and 84.09% above the 52-week low of $1.15. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 897.6 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 866.39 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Surface Oncology, Inc. (SURF) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.6. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. None out of 6 have rated it as a Hold, with 5 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.39.

Surface Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SURF) trade information

Sporting 3.58% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, Sep 18 when the SURF stock price touched $7.75-6 or saw a rise of 6.71%. Year-to-date, Surface Oncology, Inc. shares have moved 284.57%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 9.55%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Surface Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SURF) have changed 17.75%. Short interest in the company has seen 546.26 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.63.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $10.8, which means that the shares’ value could jump 49.38% from current levels. The projected low price target is $9 while the price target rests at a high of $12. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +65.98% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 24.48% from current levels.

Surface Oncology, Inc. (SURF) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Surface Oncology, Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +332.93% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -63.45%, compared to 4.9% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 36.1% and 24.6% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be +151.2%.

Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -495.1%.