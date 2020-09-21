Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC) has a beta value of 1.66 and has seen 2,067,988 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $2.11 Billion, closed the last trade at $31.95 per share which meant it lost -$0.16 on the day or -0.5% during that session. The RVNC stock price is -8.36% off its 52-week high price of $34.62 and 63.63% above the 52-week low of $11.62. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.19 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 585.74 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (RVNC) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.9. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 11 have rated it as a Hold, with 10 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$1.01.

Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC) trade information

Despite being -0.5% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Wednesday, Sep 16 when the RVNC stock price touched $34.62- or saw a rise of 7.71%. Year-to-date, Revance Therapeutics, Inc. shares have moved 96.86%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 13.5%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC) have changed 26.69%. Short interest in the company has seen 5.44 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.01.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $37.09, which means that the shares’ value could jump 16.09% from current levels. The projected low price target is $23 while the price target rests at a high of $56. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +75.27% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -28.01% from current levels.

Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (RVNC) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Revance Therapeutics, Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +143.89% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 13.9%, compared to 13.9% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -5.2% and -7.1% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be +1401.2%.

9 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $1.68 Million for the current quarter. 9 have an estimated revenue figure of $4.57 Million for the next quarter concluding in December 01, 2020. Year-ago sales stood $46Million and $89Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 3552.2% for the current quarter and 5034.8% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -2.5% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +6.9% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 11.6%.

Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC)’s Major holders

Insiders own 1.45% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 95.68% with a share float percentage of 97.09%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Revance Therapeutics, Inc. having a total of 200 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 4.44 Million shares worth more than $108.41 Million. As of June 29, 2020, Blackrock Inc. held 6.73% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is JP Morgan Chase & Company, with the holding of over 4.03 Million shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $98.36 Million and represent 6.11% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Smallcap World Fund and JP Morgan Small Cap Growth Fund. As of June 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 4.99% shares in the company for having 3291900 shares of worth $80.39 Million while later fund manager owns 1.66 Million shares of worth $40.58 Million as of June 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 2.52% of company’s outstanding stock.