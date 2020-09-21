Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLRX) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 1,631,300 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $999.88 Million, closed the last trade at $28.21 per share which meant it gained $0.59 on the day or 2.14% during that session. The PLRX stock price is -26.3% off its 52-week high price of $35.63 and 25.38% above the 52-week low of $21.05. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 350.69 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 114.14 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. (PLRX) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.7. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 4 have rated it as a Hold, with 4 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.85.

Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLRX) trade information

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $43.33, which means that the shares’ value could jump 53.6% from current levels. The projected low price target is $40 while the price target rests at a high of $50. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +77.24% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 41.79% from current levels.

Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. (PLRX) estimates and forecasts

Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +80.5%.

Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLRX)’s Major holders

The other major institutional holder is FMR, LLC, with the holding of over 5.33 Million shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $173.1 Million and represent 15.05% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Fidelity Select Portfolios – Biotechnology and Fidelity Select Portfolios – Health Care. As of June 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 3.31% shares in the company for having 1173933 shares of worth $38.11 Million while later fund manager owns 900Thousand shares of worth $29.21 Million as of June 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 2.54% of company’s outstanding stock.