International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI) has a beta value of 0.31 and has seen 1,581,377 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $569.97 Million, closed the last trade at $14.98 per share which meant it lost -$0.16 on the day or -1.06% during that session. The IMXI stock price is -24.77% off its 52-week high price of $18.69 and 56.88% above the 52-week low of $6.46. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 847Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 259.78 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that International Money Express, Inc. (IMXI) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.5. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 4 out of 8 have rated it as a Hold, with 4 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.24.

International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI) trade information

Despite being -1.06% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, Sep 14 when the IMXI stock price touched $18.36- or saw a rise of 18.41%. Year-to-date, International Money Express, Inc. shares have moved 24.42%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -9.43%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI) have changed -15.8%. Short interest in the company has seen 683.53 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.63.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $17.86, which means that the shares’ value could jump 19.23% from current levels. The projected low price target is $15 while the price target rests at a high of $22. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +46.86% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 0.13% from current levels.

International Money Express, Inc. (IMXI) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that International Money Express, Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +87.25% over the past 6 months. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 118.2% and 64.3% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be +8.2%.

Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +283.5% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 0.55%.

International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI)’s Major holders

Insiders own 45.04% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 62.55% with a share float percentage of 113.82%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with International Money Express, Inc. having a total of 128 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Wellington Management Company, LLP with over 3.58 Million shares worth more than $44.63 Million. As of June 29, 2020, Wellington Management Company, LLP held 9.41% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Nantahala Capital Management, LLC, with the holding of over 2.91 Million shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $36.29 Million and represent 7.66% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Federated Hermes Kaufmann Small Cap Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of April 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 5.39% shares in the company for having 2050000 shares of worth $16.56 Million while later fund manager owns 566.29 Thousand shares of worth $7.06 Million as of June 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 1.49% of company’s outstanding stock.