Arcadia Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKDA) has a beta value of -0.82 and has seen 1,083,637 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $32.85 Million, closed the last trade at $3.07 per share which meant it lost -$0.43 on the day or -12.29% during that session. The RKDA stock price is -115.96% off its 52-week high price of $6.63 and 25.08% above the 52-week low of $2.3. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 588.1 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 237.8 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Arcadia Biosciences, Inc. (RKDA) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.5. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 2 have rated it as a Hold, with 2 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.54.

Arcadia Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKDA) trade information

Despite being -12.29% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Thursday, Sep 17 when the RKDA stock price touched $3.58-1 or saw a rise of 14.25%. Year-to-date, Arcadia Biosciences, Inc. shares have moved -43.98%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 4.07%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Arcadia Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKDA) have changed -9.17%. Short interest in the company has seen 483.89 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.03.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $13, which means that the shares’ value could jump 323.45% from current levels. The projected low price target is $11 while the price target rests at a high of $16. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +421.17% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 258.31% from current levels.

Arcadia Biosciences, Inc. (RKDA) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Arcadia Biosciences, Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +19.92% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -63.13%, compared to 0.9% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 73.5% and 12% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be +326.9%.

3 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $1.14 Million for the current quarter. 3 have an estimated revenue figure of $3.26 Million for the next quarter concluding in December 01, 2020. Year-ago sales stood $392Million and $416Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 190.8% for the current quarter and 683.7% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +15% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -26.5% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 14.96%.