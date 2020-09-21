MannKind Corporation (NASDAQ:MNKD) has a beta value of 2.08 and has seen 4,857,576 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $476.68 Million, closed the last trade at $2.08 per share which meant it gained $0.15 on the day or 7.77% during that session. The MNKD stock price is -19.23% off its 52-week high price of $2.48 and 61.54% above the 52-week low of $0.8. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 3.01 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 3.15 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that MannKind Corporation (MNKD) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.4. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 5 have rated it as a Hold, with 5 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.04.

MannKind Corporation (NASDAQ:MNKD) trade information

Sporting 7.77% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Thursday, Sep 17 when the MNKD stock price touched $2.15-3 or saw a rise of 3.26%. Year-to-date, MannKind Corporation shares have moved 61.24%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 28.4%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of MannKind Corporation (NASDAQ:MNKD) have changed 20.23%. Short interest in the company has seen 28.11 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 8.92.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $3, which means that the shares’ value could jump 44.23% from current levels. The projected low price target is $2.5 while the price target rests at a high of $4. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +92.31% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 20.19% from current levels.

MannKind Corporation (MNKD) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that MannKind Corporation shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +105.94% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -37.04%, compared to 13.9% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 20% and 42.9% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be +1%.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +36.5% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +56% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 29.2%.