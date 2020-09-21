Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC) has a beta value of 2.32 and has seen 1,550,361 shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $2.54 Billion, closed the recent trade at $23.69 per share which meant it lost -$4.54 on the day or -16.06% during that session. The THC stock price is -66.19% off its 52-week high price of $39.37 and 57.79% above the 52-week low of $10. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.3 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.64 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Tenet Healthcare Corporation (THC) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.6. 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. 11 out of 19 have rated it as a Hold, with 6 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.25.

Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC) trade information

Despite being -16.06% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Thursday, Sep 17 when the THC stock price touched $29.97- or saw a rise of 20.64%. Year-to-date, Tenet Healthcare Corporation shares have moved -37.46%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -19.59%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC) have changed -10.62%. Short interest in the company has seen 7.99 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 4.87.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $30.18, which means that the shares’ value could jump 27.4% from current levels. The projected low price target is $20 while the price target rests at a high of $40. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +68.85% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -15.58% from current levels.

Tenet Healthcare Corporation (THC) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Tenet Healthcare Corporation shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +117.49% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 48.13%, compared to 4.6% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -56.9% and 4% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -5.3%.

15 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $4.39 Billion for the current quarter. 15 have an estimated revenue figure of $4.87 Billion for the next quarter concluding in December 01, 2020. Year-ago sales stood $4.57 Billion and $4.81 Billion respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by -3.8% for the current quarter and 1.3% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -54.9% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -326.1% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 11.76%.