Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) has a beta value of 1.04 and has seen 1,202,186 shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $8.39 Billion, closed the recent trade at $68 per share which meant it lost -$0.27 on the day or -0.4% during that session. The ENPH stock price is -18.34% off its 52-week high price of $80.47 and 74.74% above the 52-week low of $17.18. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 4.53 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 3.85 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Enphase Energy, Inc. (ENPH) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.3. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 6 out of 16 have rated it as a Hold, with 10 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.24.

Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) trade information

Despite being -0.4% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Wednesday, Sep 16 when the ENPH stock price touched $76.40- or saw a rise of 11.74%. Year-to-date, Enphase Energy, Inc. shares have moved 158.06%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -2.96%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) have changed -7.81%. Short interest in the company has seen 11.67 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 3.03.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $76.86, which means that the shares’ value could jump 13.03% from current levels. The projected low price target is $58 while the price target rests at a high of $100. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +47.06% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -14.71% from current levels.

Enphase Energy, Inc. (ENPH) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Enphase Energy, Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +162.58% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 22.11%, compared to 16.5% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -20% and 2.6% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be +18%.

15 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $168.75 Million for the current quarter. 15 have an estimated revenue figure of $245.9 Million for the next quarter concluding in December 01, 2020. Year-ago sales stood $180.06 Million and $210.03 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by -6.3% for the current quarter and 17.1% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +53.5% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +27.4% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 35.38%.

Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)’s Major holders

Insiders own 19.75% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 57.3% with a share float percentage of 71.4%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Enphase Energy, Inc. having a total of 336 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are FMR, LLC with over 10.67 Million shares worth more than $507.58 Million. As of June 29, 2020, FMR, LLC held 8.47% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 10.18 Million shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $484.17 Million and represent 8.08% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Fidelity Contrafund Inc and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of June 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 3.27% shares in the company for having 4125950 shares of worth $196.27 Million while later fund manager owns 3.04 Million shares of worth $144.55 Million as of June 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 2.41% of company’s outstanding stock.