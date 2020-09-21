Berry Corporation (NASDAQ:BRY) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 1,233,386 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $321.88 Million, closed the last trade at $4.03 per share which meant it gained $0.02 on the day or 0.5% during that session. The BRY stock price is -190.82% off its 52-week high price of $11.72 and 54.84% above the 52-week low of $1.82. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 638.07 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 351.83 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Berry Corporation (BRY) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.6. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 2 rate it as Overweight. 5 out of 8 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.17.

Berry Corporation (NASDAQ:BRY) trade information

Sporting 0.5% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, Sep 18 when the BRY stock price touched $4.17-3 or saw a rise of 3.36%. Year-to-date, Berry Corporation shares have moved -57.26%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 19.94%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Berry Corporation (NASDAQ:BRY) have changed -1.95%. Short interest in the company has seen 1.3 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $5.83, which means that the shares’ value could jump 44.67% from current levels. The projected low price target is $4 while the price target rests at a high of $7. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +73.7% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -0.74% from current levels.

Berry Corporation (BRY) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Berry Corporation shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +63.82% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -60.74%, compared to -38.9% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -57.5% and -63.4% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be +13.7%.

6 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $134.79 Million for the current quarter. 6 have an estimated revenue figure of $130.92 Million for the next quarter concluding in December 01, 2020. Year-ago sales stood $194.67 Million and $118.13 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by -30.8% for the current quarter and 10.8% for the next.

Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -12.1% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 15%.

Berry Corporation (NASDAQ:BRY)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.92% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 101.93% with a share float percentage of 102.88%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Berry Corporation having a total of 219 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Oaktree Capital Management, LP with over 12.91 Million shares worth more than $62.37 Million. As of June 29, 2020, Oaktree Capital Management, LP held 16.17% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Benefit Street Partners, LLC, with the holding of over 11.84 Million shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $57.21 Million and represent 14.83% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Wells Fargo Special Small Cap Value Fd. As of June 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 2.64% shares in the company for having 2109485 shares of worth $10.19 Million while later fund manager owns 1.68 Million shares of worth $8.14 Million as of June 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 2.11% of company’s outstanding stock.