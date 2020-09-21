Annexon, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANNX) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 2,536,801 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $858.33 Million, closed the last trade at $22.5 per share which meant it gained $1.21 on the day or 5.68% during that session. The ANNX stock price is -32.04% off its 52-week high price of $29.71 and 31.87% above the 52-week low of $15.33. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 589.2 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 365.84 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Annexon, Inc. (ANNX) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.7. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 3 have rated it as a Hold, with 3 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.35.

Annexon, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANNX) trade information

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $33, which means that the shares’ value could jump 46.67% from current levels. The projected low price target is $33 while the price target rests at a high of $33. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +46.67% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 46.67% from current levels.

Annexon, Inc. (ANNX) estimates and forecasts

Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -107.1% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 38.6%.

Annexon, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANNX)’s Major holders

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are AB Cap Fd.-AB Small Cap Growth Port and AB VP Ser-AB Small Cap Growth. As of July 30, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 0.72% shares in the company for having 274867 shares of worth $5.01 Million while later fund manager owns 9.13 Thousand shares of worth $166.35 Thousand as of July 30, 2020, which makes it owner of about 0.02% of company’s outstanding stock.