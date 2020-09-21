Stereotaxis, Inc. (NYSE:STXS) has a beta value of 1.27 and has seen 1,134,685 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $276.18 Million, closed the last trade at $3.77 per share which meant it lost -$0.21 on the day or -5.28% during that session. The STXS stock price is -54.38% off its 52-week high price of $5.82 and 54.91% above the 52-week low of $1.7. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 391.34 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 353.23 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Stereotaxis, Inc. (STXS) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.2. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 3 have rated it as a Hold, with 3 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.03.

Stereotaxis, Inc. (NYSE:STXS) trade information

Despite being -5.28% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, Sep 15 when the STXS stock price touched $4.50-1 or saw a rise of 16.22%. Year-to-date, Stereotaxis, Inc. shares have moved -28.73%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -4.56%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Stereotaxis, Inc. (NYSE:STXS) have changed 1.34%. Short interest in the company has seen 1.97 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.01.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $7.33, which means that the shares’ value could jump 94.43% from current levels. The projected low price target is $6 while the price target rests at a high of $9. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +138.73% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 59.15% from current levels.

Stereotaxis, Inc. (STXS) estimates and forecasts

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +18.2% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -277.6%.