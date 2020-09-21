Poseida Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTX) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 2,141,460 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $597.8 Million, closed the last trade at $9.67 per share which meant it gained $0.17 on the day or 1.79% during that session. The PSTX stock price is -82.21% off its 52-week high price of $17.62 and 21.1% above the 52-week low of $7.63. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 514.34 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 691.79 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Poseida Therapeutics, Inc. (PSTX) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.5. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 3 have rated it as a Hold, with 3 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.55.

Poseida Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTX) trade information

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $29.67, which means that the shares’ value could jump 206.83% from current levels. The projected low price target is $20 while the price target rests at a high of $39. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +303.31% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 106.83% from current levels.

Poseida Therapeutics, Inc. (PSTX) estimates and forecasts

Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -94.9%.

Poseida Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTX)’s Major holders

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are AB Cap Fd.-AB Small Cap Growth Port and Fidelity Series Small Cap Opportunities Fund. As of July 30, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 1.11% shares in the company for having 685301 shares of worth $8.9 Million while later fund manager owns 58.5 Thousand shares of worth $759.33 Thousand as of July 30, 2020, which makes it owner of about 0.09% of company’s outstanding stock.