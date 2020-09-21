Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 1,854,065 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $610.16 Million, closed the last trade at $24.45 per share which meant it lost -$1.25 on the day or -4.86% during that session. The MEG stock price is -35.38% off its 52-week high price of $33.1 and 32.88% above the 52-week low of $16.41. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 451.3 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 383.11 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (MEG) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. 2 out of 6 have rated it as a Hold, with 3 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.1.

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG) trade information

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $31.9, which means that the shares’ value could jump 30.47% from current levels. The projected low price target is $27 while the price target rests at a high of $35. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +43.15% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 10.43% from current levels.

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (MEG) estimates and forecasts

Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -105.3%.

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG)’s Major holders

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Blair (William) Mutual Funds, Inc.-Small Cap Growth Fund and SEI Institutional Managed Tr-Small Cap Growth Fund. As of July 30, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 0.54% shares in the company for having 134586 shares of worth $2.93 Million while later fund manager owns 17.38 Thousand shares of worth $378.1 Thousand as of July 30, 2020, which makes it owner of about 0.07% of company’s outstanding stock.