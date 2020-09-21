Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) has a beta value of 1.61 and has seen 1,314,833 shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $7.65 Billion, closed the recent trade at $17.02 per share which meant it lost -$0.68 on the day or -3.84% during that session. The HWM stock price is -101.35% off its 52-week high price of $34.27 and 42.01% above the 52-week low of $9.87. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 4.55 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 3.13 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Howmet Aerospace Inc. (HWM) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.6. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 4 out of 7 have rated it as a Hold, with 3 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.06.

Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) trade information

Despite being -3.84% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Thursday, Sep 17 when the HWM stock price touched $19.07- or saw a rise of 10.96%. Year-to-date, Howmet Aerospace Inc. shares have moved -44.82%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -7.67%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) have changed 0.41%. Short interest in the company has seen 14.65 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 4.68.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $21, which means that the shares’ value could jump 23.38% from current levels. The projected low price target is $20 while the price target rests at a high of $22. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +29.26% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 17.51% from current levels.

Howmet Aerospace Inc. (HWM) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Howmet Aerospace Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +74.28% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -66.82%, compared to -19% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -89.7% and -75.5% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -63.5%.

3 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $1.11 Billion for the current quarter. 3 have an estimated revenue figure of $1.19 Billion for the next quarter concluding in December 01, 2020. Year-ago sales stood $3.56 Billion and $3.4 Billion respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by -68.9% for the current quarter and -65% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +47% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -27%.