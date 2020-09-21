Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSE:EQX) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 1,076,690 shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $3.14 Billion, closed the recent trade at $12.39 per share which meant it gained $0.29 on the day or 2.4% during that session. The EQX stock price is -10.25% off its 52-week high price of $13.66 and 62.63% above the 52-week low of $4.63. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.33 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.74 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Equinox Gold Corp. (EQX) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 0. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 10 have rated it as a Hold, with 8 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight.

Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSE:EQX) trade information

Sporting 2.4% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, Sep 18 when the EQX stock price touched $13.29- or saw a rise of 7.22%. Year-to-date, Equinox Gold Corp. shares have moved 60.13%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -1.91%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSE:EQX) have changed -2.91%. Short interest in the company has seen 1.6 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.92.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $16.36, which means that the shares’ value could jump 32.04% from current levels. The projected low price target is $10.85 while the price target rests at a high of $20.46. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +65.13% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -12.43% from current levels.

Equinox Gold Corp. (EQX) estimates and forecasts

Over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 0%.