Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 5,172,356 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $3.98 Billion, closed the last trade at $44.2 per share which meant it gained $4.02 on the day or 10% during that session. The RLAY stock price is -12.87% off its 52-week high price of $49.89 and 26.33% above the 52-week low of $32.56. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.12 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 627.7 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (RLAY) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 4 have rated it as a Hold, with 3 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.34.

Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY) trade information

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $49.33, which means that the shares’ value could jump 11.61% from current levels. The projected low price target is $36 while the price target rests at a high of $64. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +44.8% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -18.55% from current levels.

Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (RLAY) estimates and forecasts

Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -54.4%.

Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY)’s Major holders

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are AB Cap Fd.-AB Small Cap Growth Port and Listed Funds Tr-TrueShares Technology, AI & Deep Learning ETF. As of July 30, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 0.3% shares in the company for having 267684 shares of worth $9.49 Million while later fund manager owns 12.5 Thousand shares of worth $443.25 Thousand as of July 30, 2020, which makes it owner of about 0.01% of company’s outstanding stock.