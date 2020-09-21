Pintec Technology Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:PT) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 1,037,397 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $44.86 Million, closed the last trade at $1.04 per share which meant it gained $0.13 on the day or 14.29% during that session. The PT stock price is -215.39% off its 52-week high price of $3.28 and 61.54% above the 52-week low of $0.4. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 188.37 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 226.26 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Pintec Technology Holdings Limited (PT) is a 0 stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 0. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 0 have rated it as a Hold, with no one of them advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight.

Pintec Technology Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:PT) trade information

Sporting 14.29% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, Sep 18 when the PT stock price touched $1.25 or saw a rise of 16.8%. Year-to-date, Pintec Technology Holdings Limited shares have moved -42.86%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 31.65%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Pintec Technology Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:PT) have changed 5.69%. Short interest in the company has seen 361.81 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.6.

Pintec Technology Holdings Limited (PT) estimates and forecasts

Over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 0%.

Pintec Technology Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:PT)’s Major holders

Insiders own 8.96% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 0.16% with a share float percentage of 0.18%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Pintec Technology Holdings Limited having a total of 5 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Citadel Advisors LLC with over 35.2 Thousand shares worth more than $41.88 Thousand. As of June 29, 2020, Citadel Advisors LLC held 0.84% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is HRT Financial LLC, with the holding of over 30.56 Thousand shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $36.37 Thousand and represent 0.73% of shares outstanding.