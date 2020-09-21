Ontrak, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTRK) has a beta value of 2.59 and has seen 1,124,593 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.14 Billion, closed the last trade at $65.63 per share which meant it gained $7.19 on the day or 12.3% during that session. The OTRK stock price is -26.98% off its 52-week high price of $83.34 and 85.51% above the 52-week low of $9.51. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 881.03 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 791.55 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Ontrak, Inc. (OTRK) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.6. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 5 have rated it as a Hold, with 5 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.32.

Ontrak, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTRK) trade information

Sporting 12.3% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, Sep 14 when the OTRK stock price touched $76.00- or saw a rise of 13.64%. Year-to-date, Ontrak, Inc. shares have moved 302.39%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -11.26%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Ontrak, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTRK) have changed 22.56%. Short interest in the company has seen 2.28 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $69.6, which means that the shares’ value could jump 6.05% from current levels. The projected low price target is $30 while the price target rests at a high of $92. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +40.18% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -54.29% from current levels.

Ontrak, Inc. (OTRK) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Ontrak, Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +577.3% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -24.35%, compared to -4.3% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 38.5% and 50% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be +152%.

4 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $24.61 Million for the current quarter. 4 have an estimated revenue figure of $34.25 Million for the next quarter concluding in December 01, 2020. Year-ago sales stood $8.85 Million and $11.76 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 178.2% for the current quarter and 191.3% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +26.5% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -75.5% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 30%.