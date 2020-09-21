MICT, Inc. (NASDAQ:MICT) has a beta value of 1.08 and has seen 1,392,589 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $310.35 Million, closed the last trade at $5.63 per share which meant it gained $0.81 on the day or 16.8% during that session. The MICT stock price is -50.09% off its 52-week high price of $8.45 and 93.25% above the 52-week low of $0.38. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 558.49 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.25 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that MICT, Inc. (MICT) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.1.

MICT, Inc. (NASDAQ:MICT) trade information

Sporting 16.8% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, Sep 18 when the MICT stock price touched $5.82-3 or saw a rise of 3.26%. Year-to-date, MICT, Inc. shares have moved 532.37%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 10.18%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of MICT, Inc. (NASDAQ:MICT) have changed 10.39%. Short interest in the company has seen 481.35 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 385.08.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $6, which means that the shares’ value could jump 6.57% from current levels. The projected low price target is $6 while the price target rests at a high of $6. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +6.57% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 6.57% from current levels.

MICT, Inc. (MICT) estimates and forecasts

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -1.5% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +51.8%.