MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP) has a beta value of 1.72 and has seen 2,022,431 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $397.77 Million, closed the last trade at $3.54 per share which meant it gained $0.29 on the day or 8.77% during that session. The MEIP stock price is -25.99% off its 52-week high price of $4.46 and 79.66% above the 52-week low of $0.72. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.58 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.49 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that MEI Pharma, Inc. (MEIP) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.7. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 7 have rated it as a Hold, with 7 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.08.

MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP) trade information

Sporting 8.77% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, Sep 18 when the MEIP stock price touched $3.57-0 or saw a rise of 0.98%. Year-to-date, MEI Pharma, Inc. shares have moved 42.54%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 19.43%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP) have changed 24.91%. Short interest in the company has seen 6.64 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 4.46.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $9.5, which means that the shares’ value could jump 168.36% from current levels. The projected low price target is $5.5 while the price target rests at a high of $13. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +267.23% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 55.37% from current levels.

MEI Pharma, Inc. (MEIP) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that MEI Pharma, Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +233.49% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 80.77%, compared to 16.2% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -100% and 69.2% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -60.2%.

3 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $5.2 Million for the current quarter. 3 have an estimated revenue figure of $5.23 Million for the next quarter concluding in December 01, 2020. Year-ago sales stood $1.16 Million and $1.57 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 349.4% for the current quarter and 233.1% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +15.3% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -113.7% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by -0.1%.