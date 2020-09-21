Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 1,611,590 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $3.26 Billion, closed the last trade at $67.23 per share which meant it lost -$2.73 on the day or -3.9% during that session. The NARI stock price is -26.3% off its 52-week high price of $84.91 and 41.17% above the 52-week low of $39.55. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 458.4 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 323.09 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Inari Medical, Inc. (NARI) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.5. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 3 out of 4 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.05.

Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) trade information

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $64.75, which means that the shares’ value could jump -3.69% from current levels. The projected low price target is $56 while the price target rests at a high of $73. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +8.58% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -16.7% from current levels.

Inari Medical, Inc. (NARI) estimates and forecasts

Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +88.3%.

Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI)’s Major holders

The other major institutional holder is Perceptive Advisors Llc, with the holding of over 696Thousand shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $33.71 Million and represent 1.43% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Smallcap World Fund and AB Discovery Growth Fund. As of June 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 0.93% shares in the company for having 450000 shares of worth $21.8 Million while later fund manager owns 248.56 Thousand shares of worth $13.97 Million as of July 30, 2020, which makes it owner of about 0.51% of company’s outstanding stock.