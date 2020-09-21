Martin Midstream Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:MMLP) has a beta value of 3.26 and has seen 2,005,625 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $50.12 Million, closed the last trade at $1.29 per share which meant it lost -$0.01 on the day or -0.77% during that session. The MMLP stock price is -335.66% off its 52-week high price of $5.62 and 29.46% above the 52-week low of $0.91. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 551.16 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 426.99 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Martin Midstream Partners L.P. (MMLP) is an Underweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 3.3. 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 2 out of 3 have rated it as a Hold, with no one of them advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.24.

Martin Midstream Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:MMLP) trade information

Despite being -0.77% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, Sep 18 when the MMLP stock price touched $1.39 or saw a rise of 7.19%. Year-to-date, Martin Midstream Partners L.P. shares have moved -67.99%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -8.51%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Martin Midstream Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:MMLP) have changed -24.12%. Short interest in the company has seen 323.82 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.76.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $2, which means that the shares’ value could jump 55.04% from current levels. The projected low price target is $2 while the price target rests at a high of $2. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +55.04% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 55.04% from current levels.

Martin Midstream Partners L.P. (MMLP) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Martin Midstream Partners L.P. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +12.17% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -254.55%, compared to 4.7% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -172.7% and -143.8% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -16.2%.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +21.5% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +139.6% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 3.6%.

MMLP Dividends

Martin Midstream Partners L.P. is expected to release its next earnings report between October 21 and October 26 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.02 at a share yield of 1.54%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months, with a 5 Year Average Dividend Yield of 20.4%.

Martin Midstream Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:MMLP)’s Major holders

Insiders own 17.88% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 26.37% with a share float percentage of 32.12%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Martin Midstream Partners L.P. having a total of 44 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Invesco Ltd. with over 8.25 Million shares worth more than $9.81 Million. As of June 29, 2020, Invesco Ltd. held 21.22% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is JP Morgan Chase & Company, with the holding of over 1Million shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.19 Million and represent 2.58% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Invesco Oppenheimer Steelpath MLP Income and Invesco Oppenheimer Steelpath MLP Select 40. As of May 30, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 20.71% shares in the company for having 8047133 shares of worth $20.12 Million while later fund manager owns 198.14 Thousand shares of worth $495.35 Thousand as of May 30, 2020, which makes it owner of about 0.51% of company’s outstanding stock.