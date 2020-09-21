Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE) has a beta value of 1.52 and has seen 1,361,344 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $337.01 Million, closed the last trade at $9.85 per share which meant it gained $0.36 on the day or 3.79% during that session. The JNCE stock price is -18.98% off its 52-week high price of $11.72 and 71.68% above the 52-week low of $2.79. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.95 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.18 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. (JNCE) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.3. 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. 2 out of 7 have rated it as a Hold, with 3 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.71.

Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE) trade information

Sporting 3.79% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, Sep 15 when the JNCE stock price touched $11.72- or saw a rise of 15.96%. Year-to-date, Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. shares have moved 12.83%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 18.82%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE) have changed 107.37%. Short interest in the company has seen 2.14 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.81.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $14.3, which means that the shares’ value could jump 45.18% from current levels. The projected low price target is $5.5 while the price target rests at a high of $28. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +184.26% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -44.16% from current levels.

Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. (JNCE) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +153.21% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -280.12%, compared to 16.2% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -124.5% and 75% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -86.5%.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +43% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +297.1%.

Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE)’s Major holders

Insiders own 12.88% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 74.64% with a share float percentage of 85.68%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. having a total of 146 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are TRV GP II, LLC with over 10.23 Million shares worth more than $70.59 Million. As of June 29, 2020, TRV GP II, LLC held 30.03% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is TRV GP III, LLC, with the holding of over 3.05 Million shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $21.04 Million and represent 8.95% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Fidelity Select Portfolios – Biotechnology. As of June 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 1.67% shares in the company for having 570130 shares of worth $3.93 Million while later fund manager owns 563.77 Thousand shares of worth $3.89 Million as of June 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 1.65% of company’s outstanding stock.