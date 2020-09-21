Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) has a beta value of 2.25 and has seen 8,914,974 shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $2.32 Billion, closed the recent trade at $6.16 per share which meant it lost -$0.79 on the day or -11.4% during that session. The CLF stock price is -46.43% off its 52-week high price of $9.02 and 57.31% above the 52-week low of $2.63. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 11.29 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 9.16 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (CLF) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.9. 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 5 out of 8 have rated it as a Hold, with 2 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.16.

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) trade information

Despite being -11.4% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, Sep 18 when the CLF stock price touched $7.32-1 or saw a rise of 16.61%. Year-to-date, Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. shares have moved -27.38%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -3.63%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) have changed -0.49%. Short interest in the company has seen 90.31 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 9.86.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $5.97, which means that the shares’ value could jump -3.08% from current levels. The projected low price target is $2.51 while the price target rests at a high of $10. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +62.34% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -59.25% from current levels.

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (CLF) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +117.87% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -152.68%, compared to 15.6% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -148.5% and -80% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be +145%.

3 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $1.6 Billion for the current quarter. 3 have an estimated revenue figure of $1.85 Billion for the next quarter concluding in December 01, 2020. Year-ago sales stood $544.88 Million and $534.1 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 193.6% for the current quarter and 245.5% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -32% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -69.7% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by -2.74%.

CLF Dividends

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between October 21 and October 26 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.24 at a share yield of 3.59%.