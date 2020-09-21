StoneMor Inc. (NYSE:STON) has a beta value of 0.21 and has seen 3,198,913 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $130.79 Million, closed the last trade at $1.11 per share which meant it gained $0.07 on the day or 6.73% during that session. The STON stock price is -51.35% off its 52-week high price of $1.68 and 58.56% above the 52-week low of $0.46. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 747.59 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 235.11 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that StoneMor Inc. (STON) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 0. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with no one of them advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.

StoneMor Inc. (NYSE:STON) trade information

Sporting 6.73% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, Sep 18 when the STON stock price touched $1.25 or saw a rise of 11.2%. Year-to-date, StoneMor Inc. shares have moved -23.45%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 51.56%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of StoneMor Inc. (NYSE:STON) have changed 39.92%. Short interest in the company has seen 60.86 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.26.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $5, which means that the shares’ value could jump 350.45% from current levels. The projected low price target is $5 while the price target rests at a high of $5. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +350.45% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 350.45% from current levels.

StoneMor Inc. (STON) estimates and forecasts

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -17.3% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +7.2% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 13%.

StoneMor Inc. (NYSE:STON)’s Major holders

Insiders own 12.89% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 69.82% with a share float percentage of 80.15%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with StoneMor Inc. having a total of 39 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Walnut Private Equity Partners, Llc with over 186.15 Thousand shares worth more than $144.68 Thousand. As of June 29, 2020, Walnut Private Equity Partners, Llc held 0.44% of shares outstanding.