Art’s-Way Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTW) has a beta value of 0.23 and has seen 1,058,656 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $12.53 Million, closed the last trade at $2.83 per share which meant it gained $0.47 on the day or 19.92% during that session. The ARTW stock price is -54.42% off its 52-week high price of $4.37 and 38.16% above the 52-week low of $1.75. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 175.76 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 87.24 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Art’s-Way Manufacturing Co., Inc. (ARTW) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 0. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.

Art’s-Way Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTW) trade information

Sporting 19.92% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, Sep 18 when the ARTW stock price touched $3.13-9 or saw a rise of 9.58%. Year-to-date, Art’s-Way Manufacturing Co., Inc. shares have moved 59.89%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 9.27%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Art’s-Way Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTW) have changed 22.51%. Short interest in the company has seen 12.82 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.15.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $7, which means that the shares’ value could jump 147.35% from current levels. The projected low price target is $7 while the price target rests at a high of $7. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +147.35% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 147.35% from current levels.

Art’s-Way Manufacturing Co., Inc. (ARTW) estimates and forecasts

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -28% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +54.1%.

Art’s-Way Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTW)’s Major holders

Insiders own 59.73% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 3.97% with a share float percentage of 9.85%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Art’s-Way Manufacturing Co., Inc. having a total of 16 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Renaissance Technologies, LLC with over 49.67 Thousand shares worth more than $116.73 Thousand. As of June 29, 2020, Renaissance Technologies, LLC held 1.12% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Geode Capital Management, LLC, with the holding of over 32.04 Thousand shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $75.3 Thousand and represent 0.72% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund and Bridgeway Fds Inc.-Omni Tax Managed Small Cap Value Fund. As of June 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 0.72% shares in the company for having 31860 shares of worth $74.87 Thousand while later fund manager owns 15Thousand shares of worth $35.25 Thousand as of June 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 0.34% of company’s outstanding stock.