Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 1,780,893 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $549.75 Million, closed the last trade at $9.66 per share which meant it gained $0.48 on the day or 5.23% during that session. The MNRL stock price is -134.47% off its 52-week high price of $22.65 and 39.34% above the 52-week low of $5.86. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.29 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 445.98 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Brigham Minerals, Inc. (MNRL) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.9. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 12 have rated it as a Hold, with 10 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.01.

Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL) trade information

Sporting 5.23% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, Sep 18 when the MNRL stock price touched $9.74-0 or saw a rise of 0.82%. Year-to-date, Brigham Minerals, Inc. shares have moved -54.94%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 19.41%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL) have changed -20.1%. Short interest in the company has seen 809.47 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.82.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $14.67, which means that the shares’ value could jump 51.86% from current levels. The projected low price target is $11 while the price target rests at a high of $18. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +86.34% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 13.87% from current levels.

Brigham Minerals, Inc. (MNRL) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Brigham Minerals, Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +18.24% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -77.19%, compared to 15.6% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -92.9% and -84.2% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -13.9%.

Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +275.3%.

MNRL Dividends

Brigham Minerals, Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between August 13 and August 13 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.56 at a share yield of 6.1%.

Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL)’s Major holders

Insiders own 1.51% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 126.17% with a share float percentage of 128.1%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Brigham Minerals, Inc. having a total of 185 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Warburg Pincus LLC with over 5.46 Million shares worth more than $67.4 Million. As of June 29, 2020, Warburg Pincus LLC held 13.89% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is FMR, LLC, with the holding of over 3.94 Million shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $48.63 Million and represent 10.02% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Fidelity Small Cap Discovery Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of April 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 2.8% shares in the company for having 1100000 shares of worth $14.18 Million while later fund manager owns 1.02 Million shares of worth $12.59 Million as of June 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 2.6% of company’s outstanding stock.