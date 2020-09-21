HEXO Corp. (NYSE:HEXO) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 3,079,652 shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $340.62 Million, closed the recent trade at $0.71 per share which meant it lost -$0.06 on the day or -7.61% during that session. The HEXO stock price is -550.7% off its 52-week high price of $4.62 and 51.27% above the 52-week low of $0.346. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 6.35 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 8.53 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that HEXO Corp. (HEXO) is an Underweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 0. 5 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 8 out of 14 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight.

HEXO Corp. (NYSE:HEXO) trade information

Despite being -7.61% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, Sep 18 when the HEXO stock price touched $0.78 or saw a rise of 10.19%. Year-to-date, HEXO Corp. shares have moved -55.94%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 0.07%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of HEXO Corp. (NYSE:HEXO) have changed -0.33%. Short interest in the company has seen 32.02 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 3.75.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $0.92, which means that the shares’ value could jump 29.58% from current levels. The projected low price target is $0.57 while the price target rests at a high of $1.84. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +159.15% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -19.72% from current levels.

HEXO Corp. (HEXO) estimates and forecasts

Over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 0%.