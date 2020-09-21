OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 1,186,559 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $291.3 Million, closed the last trade at $20.02 per share which meant it lost -$2.14 on the day or -9.66% during that session. The ONEW stock price is -67.83% off its 52-week high price of $33.6 and 82.97% above the 52-week low of $3.41. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 233.97 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 76.19 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that OneWater Marine Inc. (ONEW) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.3. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 3 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.61.

OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW) trade information

Despite being -9.66% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, Sep 14 when the ONEW stock price touched $25.10- or saw a rise of 20.24%. Year-to-date, OneWater Marine Inc. shares have moved 32.23%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -22.4%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW) have changed -29.93%. Short interest in the company has seen 362.18 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 4.75.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $32.67, which means that the shares’ value could jump 63.19% from current levels. The projected low price target is $30 while the price target rests at a high of $34. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +69.83% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 49.85% from current levels.

OneWater Marine Inc. (ONEW) estimates and forecasts

Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +453%.

OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW)’s Major holders

Insiders own 12.79% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 48.6% with a share float percentage of 55.73%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with OneWater Marine Inc. having a total of 25 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Royce & Associates LP with over 760.92 Thousand shares worth more than $18.48 Million. As of June 29, 2020, Royce & Associates LP held 12.5% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Gilder, Gagnon, Howe & Co., with the holding of over 700.15 Thousand shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $17Million and represent 11.5% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are American Century Small Cap Value Fund and Royce Value Trust, Inc. As of June 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 7.79% shares in the company for having 474518 shares of worth $11.52 Million while later fund manager owns 227.1 Thousand shares of worth $5.51 Million as of June 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 3.73% of company’s outstanding stock.