Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV (NASDAQ:HCAC) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 1,106,393 shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $432.97 Million, closed the recent trade at $11.52 per share which meant it lost -$0.68 on the day or -5.57% during that session. The HCAC stock price is -17.19% off its 52-week high price of $13.5 and 20.05% above the 52-week low of $9.21. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.57 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.15 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV (HCAC) is a 0 stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 0. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 0 have rated it as a Hold, with no one of them advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight.

Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV (NASDAQ:HCAC) trade information

Despite being -5.57% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, Sep 15 when the HCAC stock price touched $13.50- or saw a rise of 15.07%. Year-to-date, Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV shares have moved 12.84%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -9.8%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV (NASDAQ:HCAC) have changed 9.92%. Short interest in the company has seen 164.6 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 143.13.

Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV (HCAC) estimates and forecasts

Over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 0%.

Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV (NASDAQ:HCAC)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 63.25% with a share float percentage of 63.25%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV having a total of 43 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Glazer Capital LLC with over 3.3 Million shares worth more than $35.48 Million. As of June 29, 2020, Glazer Capital LLC held 10.99% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Magnetar Financial LLC, with the holding of over 1.8 Million shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $19.35 Million and represent 6% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Blackstone Alternative Multi-Strategy Fund and Litman Gregory Masters Alternative Strategies Fund. As of June 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 1.27% shares in the company for having 380000 shares of worth $4.09 Million while later fund manager owns 178.82 Thousand shares of worth $1.92 Million as of June 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 0.6% of company’s outstanding stock.