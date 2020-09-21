Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:GPOR) has a beta value of 6.33 and has seen 4,731,678 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $115.28 Million, closed the last trade at $0.72 per share which meant it gained $0.05 on the day or 8.12% during that session. The GPOR stock price is -438.89% off its 52-week high price of $3.88 and 51.39% above the 52-week low of $0.35. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 3.97 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 3.96 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Gulfport Energy Corporation (GPOR) is an Underweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 3.5. 5 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 6 out of 11 have rated it as a Hold, with no one of them advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.19.

Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:GPOR) trade information

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $1.09, which means that the shares’ value could jump 51.39% from current levels. The projected low price target is $0.25 while the price target rests at a high of $2. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +177.78% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -65.28% from current levels.

Gulfport Energy Corporation (GPOR) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Gulfport Energy Corporation shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +1.97% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -86.11%, compared to -38.9% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -179.2% and -80% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -44.4%.

6 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $157.43 Million for the current quarter. 6 have an estimated revenue figure of $201.22 Million for the next quarter concluding in December 01, 2020. Year-ago sales stood $285.18 Million and $281.26 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by -44.8% for the current quarter and -28.5% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -44.6% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -608.7%.