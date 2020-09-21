CEL-SCI Corporation (NYSE:CVM) has a beta value of 2.17 and has seen 2,804,097 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $553.87 Million, closed the last trade at $14.34 per share which meant it gained $1.61 on the day or 12.65% during that session. The CVM stock price is -25.52% off its 52-week high price of $18 and 58.16% above the 52-week low of $6. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 891.68 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 602.61 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that CEL-SCI Corporation (CVM) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.1.

CEL-SCI Corporation (NYSE:CVM) trade information

Sporting 12.65% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, Sep 18 when the CVM stock price touched $14.47- or saw a rise of 0.9%. Year-to-date, CEL-SCI Corporation shares have moved 56.72%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 8.23%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of CEL-SCI Corporation (NYSE:CVM) have changed 16.68%. Short interest in the company has seen 9.34 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.02.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $19, which means that the shares’ value could jump 32.5% from current levels. The projected low price target is $19 while the price target rests at a high of $19. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +32.5% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 32.5% from current levels.

CEL-SCI Corporation (CVM) estimates and forecasts

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +43.3% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +62.1%.