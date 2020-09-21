Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII) has a beta value of 3.35 and has seen 2,925,637 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $414.03 Million, closed the last trade at $4.17 per share which meant it lost -$0.08 on the day or -1.88% during that session. The OII stock price is -283.69% off its 52-week high price of $16 and 51.8% above the 52-week low of $2.01. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.48 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.36 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Oceaneering International, Inc. (OII) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.5. 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 10 out of 17 have rated it as a Hold, with 6 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.15.

Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII) trade information

Despite being -1.88% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Wednesday, Sep 16 when the OII stock price touched $4.57-8 or saw a rise of 8.85%. Year-to-date, Oceaneering International, Inc. shares have moved -72.03%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 4.51%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII) have changed -29.44%. Short interest in the company has seen 3.29 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.42.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $6.83, which means that the shares’ value could jump 63.79% from current levels. The projected low price target is $5 while the price target rests at a high of $10. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +139.81% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 19.9% from current levels.

Oceaneering International, Inc. (OII) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Oceaneering International, Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +44.29% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -39.02%, compared to -26.3% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 50% and -700% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -12.8%.

12 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $418.78 Million for the current quarter. 12 have an estimated revenue figure of $407.37 Million for the next quarter concluding in December 01, 2020. Year-ago sales stood $526.48 Million and $560.81 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by -20.5% for the current quarter and -27.4% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -23.7% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -74.6%.

Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII)’s Major holders

Insiders own 1.62% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 101.51% with a share float percentage of 103.19%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Oceaneering International, Inc. having a total of 306 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 16.7 Million shares worth more than $106.72 Million. As of June 29, 2020, Blackrock Inc. held 16.82% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is FMR, LLC, with the holding of over 12.63 Million shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $80.69 Million and represent 12.72% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of June 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 6.18% shares in the company for having 6138330 shares of worth $39.22 Million while later fund manager owns 2.86 Million shares of worth $18.3 Million as of June 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 2.88% of company’s outstanding stock.