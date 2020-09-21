Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO) has a beta value of 3.2 and has seen 9,788,946 shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $3.49 Billion, closed the recent trade at $4.53 per share which meant it lost -$0.29 on the day or -5.91% during that session. The MRO stock price is -210.6% off its 52-week high price of $14.07 and 33.33% above the 52-week low of $3.02. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 30.47 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 25.45 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Marathon Oil Corporation (MRO) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.9. 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 2 rate it as Overweight. 18 out of 30 have rated it as a Hold, with 6 advising it as a Buy. 1 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.28.

Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO) trade information

Despite being -5.91% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, Sep 18 when the MRO stock price touched $4.87-7 or saw a rise of 7.39%. Year-to-date, Marathon Oil Corporation shares have moved -66.79%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 2.5%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO) have changed -14.42%. Short interest in the company has seen 40.04 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.57.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $7.32, which means that the shares’ value could jump 61.59% from current levels. The projected low price target is $5 while the price target rests at a high of $12. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +164.9% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 10.38% from current levels.

Marathon Oil Corporation (MRO) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Marathon Oil Corporation shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +35.39% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -264%, compared to -17.2% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -300% and -385.7% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -40.3%.

12 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $751.88 Million for the current quarter. 12 have an estimated revenue figure of $802.51 Million for the next quarter concluding in December 01, 2020. Year-ago sales stood $1.34 Billion and $1.22 Billion respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by -44.1% for the current quarter and -33.9% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -16% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -54.2% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by -4%.

Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.33% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 87.78% with a share float percentage of 88.06%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Marathon Oil Corporation having a total of 854 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 88.12 Million shares worth more than $539.3 Million. As of June 29, 2020, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 11.16% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Invesco Ltd., with the holding of over 58.79 Million shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $359.78 Million and represent 7.45% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Invesco Comstock Fd. As of June 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 2.86% shares in the company for having 22595800 shares of worth $138.29 Million while later fund manager owns 17.2 Million shares of worth $105.26 Million as of April 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 2.18% of company’s outstanding stock.