Kinross Gold Corporation (NYSE:KGC) has a beta value of 1 and has seen 11,457,025 shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $11.18 Billion, closed the recent trade at $9.62 per share which meant it lost -$0.38 on the day or -3.8% during that session. The KGC stock price is -7.28% off its 52-week high price of $10.32 and 71.73% above the 52-week low of $2.72. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 16.84 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 16.73 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Kinross Gold Corporation (KGC) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.1. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. 4 out of 17 have rated it as a Hold, with 11 advising it as a Buy. 1 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.18.

Kinross Gold Corporation (NYSE:KGC) trade information

Despite being -3.8% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, Sep 18 when the KGC stock price touched $10.31- or saw a rise of 7.71%. Year-to-date, Kinross Gold Corporation shares have moved 100.84%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 2.81%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Kinross Gold Corporation (NYSE:KGC) have changed 10.06%. Short interest in the company has seen 15.17 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.91.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $11.44, which means that the shares’ value could jump 18.92% from current levels. The projected low price target is $7 while the price target rests at a high of $14.25. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +48.13% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -27.23% from current levels.

Kinross Gold Corporation (KGC) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Kinross Gold Corporation shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +177.01% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 100%, compared to 22.3% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 125% and 61.5% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be +17.2%.

2 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $1.18 Billion for the current quarter. 2 have an estimated revenue figure of $1.29 Billion for the next quarter concluding in December 01, 2020. Year-ago sales stood $877.1 Million and $996.2 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 34.1% for the current quarter and 29.1% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +19.8% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +94.1% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 17.9%.

KGC Dividends

Kinross Gold Corporation is expected to release its next earnings report in Aug, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.12 at a share yield of 1.2%.