Almaden Minerals Ltd. (NYSE:AAU) has a beta value of 1.05 and has seen 1,330,725 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $113.6 Million, closed the last trade at $0.95 per share which meant it lost -$0.07 on the day or -7.14% during that session. The AAU stock price is -14.74% off its 52-week high price of $1.09 and 77.89% above the 52-week low of $0.21. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.41 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 747.51 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Almaden Minerals Ltd. (AAU) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 0. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight.

Almaden Minerals Ltd. (NYSE:AAU) trade information

Despite being -7.14% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Thursday, Sep 17 when the AAU stock price touched $1.09 or saw a rise of 13.1%. Year-to-date, Almaden Minerals Ltd. shares have moved 60.81%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 23.61%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Almaden Minerals Ltd. (NYSE:AAU) have changed 17.96%. Short interest in the company has seen 757.77 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.01.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $1.14, which means that the shares’ value could jump 20% from current levels. The projected low price target is $1.14 while the price target rests at a high of $1.14. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +20% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 20% from current levels.

Almaden Minerals Ltd. (AAU) estimates and forecasts

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +31.7% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -3.2%.