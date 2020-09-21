AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 3,708,325 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.91 Billion, closed the last trade at $22.63 per share which meant it lost -$0.25 on the day or -1.09% during that session. The AHCO stock price is -14.58% off its 52-week high price of $25.93 and 65.44% above the 52-week low of $7.82. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 889.64 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 423.09 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that AdaptHealth Corp. (AHCO) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.3. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 6 have rated it as a Hold, with 6 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.13.

AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO) trade information

Despite being -1.09% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, Sep 15 when the AHCO stock price touched $24.90- or saw a rise of 9.12%. Year-to-date, AdaptHealth Corp. shares have moved 106.1%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 2.91%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO) have changed 5.9%. Short interest in the company has seen 1.13 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $26.92, which means that the shares’ value could jump 18.96% from current levels. The projected low price target is $23 while the price target rests at a high of $33. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +45.82% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 1.63% from current levels.

AdaptHealth Corp. (AHCO) estimates and forecasts

Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +218.2% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 37%.

AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO)’s Major holders

Insiders own 36.81% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 51.45% with a share float percentage of 81.42%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with AdaptHealth Corp. having a total of 33 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are BlueMountain Capital Management, LLC with over 3.65 Million shares worth more than $58.72 Million. As of June 29, 2020, BlueMountain Capital Management, LLC held 6.47% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Deerfield Management Company, L.P. (Series C), with the holding of over 1.39 Million shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $22.37 Million and represent 2.47% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Brinker Capital Destinations Tr-Destinations Multi Strategy Alt Fd and Fidelity Small Cap Stock Fund. As of May 30, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 0.83% shares in the company for having 465201 shares of worth $7.53 Million while later fund manager owns 400.69 Thousand shares of worth $6.31 Million as of April 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 0.71% of company’s outstanding stock.