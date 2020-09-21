Viela Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIE) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 1,215,867 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.63 Billion, closed the last trade at $29.74 per share which meant it lost -$2.31 on the day or -7.21% during that session. The VIE stock price is -137.59% off its 52-week high price of $70.66 and 38.8% above the 52-week low of $18.2. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 306.47 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 280.47 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Viela Bio, Inc. (VIE) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 2 out of 7 have rated it as a Hold, with 5 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.75.

Viela Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIE) trade information

Despite being -7.21% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, Sep 15 when the VIE stock price touched $37.37- or saw a rise of 20.42%. Year-to-date, Viela Bio, Inc. shares have moved 9.54%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -3.88%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Viela Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIE) have changed -16.25%. Short interest in the company has seen 2.87 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.01.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $61.67, which means that the shares’ value could jump 107.36% from current levels. The projected low price target is $48 while the price target rests at a high of $82. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +175.72% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 61.4% from current levels.

Viela Bio, Inc. (VIE) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Viela Bio, Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -32.7% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -56.41%, compared to 13.9% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -15.4% and 89.4% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -70.8%.

Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +38.4%.

Viela Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIE)’s Major holders

Insiders own 56.9% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 37.93% with a share float percentage of 88%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Viela Bio, Inc. having a total of 69 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are FMR, LLC with over 7.83 Million shares worth more than $339.1 Million. As of June 29, 2020, FMR, LLC held 14.3% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Temasek Holdings (Private) Limited, with the holding of over 4.07 Million shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $176.33 Million and represent 7.44% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Fidelity Select Portfolios – Biotechnology and Fidelity Select Portfolios – Health Care. As of June 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 3.36% shares in the company for having 1840716 shares of worth $79.74 Million while later fund manager owns 1Million shares of worth $43.32 Million as of June 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 1.83% of company’s outstanding stock.