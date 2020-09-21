Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI) has a beta value of 2.16 and has seen 13,842,109 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $738.3 Million, closed the last trade at $4.9 per share which meant it gained $0.32 on the day or 6.99% during that session. The SPPI stock price is -115.71% off its 52-week high price of $10.57 and 64.49% above the 52-week low of $1.74. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 4.5 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.92 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (SPPI) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.2. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 2 out of 6 have rated it as a Hold, with 4 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.35.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI) trade information

Sporting 6.99% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, Sep 18 when the SPPI stock price touched $5.11-4 or saw a rise of 4.11%. Year-to-date, Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. shares have moved 34.62%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 24.68%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI) have changed 30.32%. Short interest in the company has seen 6.28 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.15.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $11, which means that the shares’ value could jump 124.49% from current levels. The projected low price target is $7 while the price target rests at a high of $15. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +206.12% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 42.86% from current levels.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (SPPI) estimates and forecasts

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -11.6% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +0.2%.