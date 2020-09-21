Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 1,521,123 shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $24.56 Billion, closed the recent trade at $80.89 per share which meant it lost -$4.8 on the day or -5.6% during that session. The DDOG stock price is -22.38% off its 52-week high price of $98.99 and 65.94% above the 52-week low of $27.55. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 6.29 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 4.56 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Datadog, Inc. (DDOG) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.4. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 8 out of 17 have rated it as a Hold, with 9 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.01.

Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) trade information

Despite being -5.6% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Wednesday, Sep 16 when the DDOG stock price touched $92.75- or saw a rise of 12.42%. Year-to-date, Datadog, Inc. shares have moved 115.01%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -3.74%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) have changed -5.68%. Short interest in the company has seen 13.16 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.89.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $95, which means that the shares’ value could jump 17.44% from current levels. The projected low price target is $80 while the price target rests at a high of $110. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +35.99% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -1.1% from current levels.

Datadog, Inc. (DDOG) estimates and forecasts

15 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $144.34 Million for the current quarter. 15 have an estimated revenue figure of $155.23 Million for the next quarter concluding in December 01, 2020. Year-ago sales stood $95.86 Million and $113.64 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 50.6% for the current quarter and 36.6% for the next.

Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -51.8%.

Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)’s Major holders

Insiders own 1.59% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 50.31% with a share float percentage of 51.12%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Datadog, Inc. having a total of 238 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc with over 23.14 Million shares worth more than $2.01 Billion. As of June 29, 2020, Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc held 12.19% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 11.24 Million shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $976.99 Million and represent 5.92% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Price (T.Rowe) New Horizons Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of June 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 4.44% shares in the company for having 8431832 shares of worth $733.15 Million while later fund manager owns 4.02 Million shares of worth $349.28 Million as of June 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 2.12% of company’s outstanding stock.